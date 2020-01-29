ALTON, IL – Conservative Republican Amy Elik, a CPA, auditor and pro-life candidate for the 111th District of the Illinois House of Representatives, issued a statement following today’s State of the State address:

“After hearing today’s State of the State address, it’s painfully obvious Springfield is tone-deaf when it comes to our lack of fiscal accountability and Illinois’ weak economy,” said Elik. “The fact that Illinois continues to rank last in fiscal stability is unacceptable and the governor’s tax-and-spend agenda fails to offer commonsense solutions to get us back on track.

“The people of our community need a courageous fighter who will ask tough questions and demand response solutions that do not burden taxpayers. Representative Monica Bristow has made clear she won’t do that, but I will. Rather than side with the Madigan Machine and vote to increase her salary on Illinoisans’ dime as Rep. Bristow did, I will prioritize working families and fight to restore fiscal accountability and transparency to Illinois.”

Amy serves as a Foster Township Trustee and previously served as a school board member with St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton. She is a champion of Second Amendment rights and a lifelong defender of the unborn. Amy and her husband, Don, are proud parents of two children.

The 111th is a metro-east district in Illinois that contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

