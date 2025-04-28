WOOD RIVER – State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) is joining an expert from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Illinois Department on Aging to host a Free Senior Fraud Protection and Advocacy Seminar at the Wood River City Hall this Friday. They will give a presentation and take questions from seniors on how to better protect themselves from fraud.

This event is free and open to seniors. The event details are:

Friday, May 2, 2025

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (noon)

Wood River City Hall

111 N. Wood River Avenue, Wood River

This seminar will help seniors understand how to recognize potential fraud attempts, learn how to be ready and stop them, and how to use the Attorney General’s Senior Help Line. The Department on Aging will give an overview of some of the services they provide to seniors.

“It’s important that we empower our seniors to recognize and defend against the increasingly sophisticated scams that target them,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “That’s why I’m partnering with experts from the Attorney General’s Office and the Department on Aging to provide the tools, knowledge, and support our seniors need to protect themselves. Together, we will educate and equip our community to stay safe from fraud and exploitation.”

Questions can be directed to Rep. Elik’s District Office at 618-433-8046 or by email at elik@ilhousegop.org.