Elijah Ryan
February 27, 2017 7:42 AM
Parents: Shaina & M. Ryan Fall
Birth weight: 7 lbs 3 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 6:00 am
Date: February 22nd, 2017
Hospital: Mercy Birthing Center, St.Louis MO
Grandparents: Ki Ki Karmi, Keith Berger
Steve and Cindy Fall
Great Grandparents: Shirley Waide, Alton, IL,
Great Auntie Jaris Waide, Godfrey, IL