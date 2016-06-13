ALTON - The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial presented scholarships to nine graduates of high schools in the Alton/Godfrey community at the June Memorial Service Scholarship Program on Sunday.

The scholarship presentations was held at Lovejoy Elementary School. Patricia King, Lovejoy Memorial Board president, provided the the welcome at the event.

Rev. Michael Logan, Michael Logan Ministries offered the invocation and benediction. The Alton High School ROTC presented the Colors and lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Music was provided by the Alton Municipal Band and Joe Foltz, director of choirs at Alton High School. Gregory Collins, 2012 Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship recipient, was the featured speaker. Ed Gray, Lovejoy Memorial Registered Agent/Trustee, and Patricia King, presented the scholarships. The program concluded with a Wreath Laying Ceremony at Alton City Cemetery.

Jasmine-Kay Johnson is the 2016 Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship recipient. She is the 71st recipient of the scholarship since 1954. She will receive $25,000 for four years of undergraduate study.

Jasmine-Kay is a graduate of Alton High School. While attending AHS Jasmine-Kay was a member of the National Honor Society, Minority Excellence, Student Council, Principal’s Advisory Committee and Upward Bound. She plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to pursue a journalism degree. Jasmine-Kay is the daughter of Shawntaya Wagner.

Eight other 2016 graduates of high schools in Alton/Godfrey will receive the Lovejoy Memorial Academic Achievement Award in memory of the organization’s founders Jessie Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey and Rev. Joseph A. Brewer Sr. Each will receive a non-renewable scholarship in the amount of $3,000.

These students are Andria Pace from Marquette Catholic High School and John Bohn, Zachary Franke, Ty Loveland, Maika Miller, Sarah Pattan, Halle Rounds and Jewel Wagner of Alton High School.

Andria Pace plans to attend Northwestern University where she will pursue a degree in chemistry. As a Marquette student, she was a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Campus Ministry, the basketball and volleyball teams. Andria is the daughter of Belinda Pace and the late Russell Pace.

John Bohn will attend the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, majoring in chemical engineering. While attending AHS, he was a member of the National Honor Society, student council and played on the varsity hockey team. John is an Illinois State School. His parents are John and Bethany Bohn.

Zachary Franke will attend Fontbonne University where he will major in cyber security. While attending AHS, he was a member of the National Honor Society, Saturday Scholars and “Celebrations Show Choir.” Zachary was selected to perform with the Illinois Music Educators’ Association (IMEA) All-State Choir for two years and is an Illinois State Scholar. His parents are Robert and Elizabeth Franke.

Ty Loveland will attend Bradley University and pursue a degree in computer science. At AHS, he was very active in the music program and a member of Wind Symphony, Pep Band and Pit Orchestra. He was a member of the swim team and Saturday Scholars. Ty is the son of Stacey Noble Loveland.

Maika Miller plans to major in biological sciences and musical theater at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. At AHS, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Chamber Strings and Celebrations. This year she had the lead role in the AHS Musical, “Anything Goes.” Maika is the daughter of Michael and Martine Miller.

Sarah Pattan will major in business at ISUE. While attending AHS, Sarah was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club and National Society of High School Scholars. She volunteers at the Salvation Army/Booth House.

Halle Rounds will major in nursing at Lindenwood University-Belleville. During her years at AHS, she was a member of the varsity cheerleading team and the Youth Speak Out Group. She volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton and the Riverbender.com Center. Halle is the daughter of Eddie Rounds and Dorothy Mosby.

Jewel Wagner plans to attend Murray State University where she will major in athletic training. As a student at Alton High School, she was a member of the girls’ track and field team and a state qualifier. She was also a member of the girls’ basketball team. Last year, she volunteered at Alton School District’s Motivational Achievement Center to assist young students learn CPR and first aid. Jewel is the daughter of Albert and Debra Wagner.

