GRANITE CITY – Senior Elijah Kolb was named the 2024-25 Granite City High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by GCHS.

Kolb will be recognized at Busch Stadium on May 6 as part of the 59th Annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete Team. In addition, he will be featured in the special section of the newspaper and online at STLhighschoolsports.com on May 6.

"I am very grateful and thankful to be nominated to receive this prestigious award," Kolb said. "Receiving this award has shown me that all the hard work in the classroom and in sports pays off.

A two-sport standout in football and wrestling, Kolb is attending Montana State University in the fall to pursue a degree in microbiology on a pre-med track. He is the son of Michael and Trista Kolb.

"The Scholar Athlete of the Year Award is a very prestigious award and Elijah has earned this recognition through his hard work in the classroom and in athletics," said GCHS Athletic Director John Moad. "

Athletic Honors: Two-time All-Warrior Award ... Kevin Greene Award.

8 varsity letters: Football - 3, Wrestling - 3, Track - 1, Scholar Bowl - 1.

Academic Honors/Clubs: High Honors all four years ... Academic Honors from College Board ... Illinois State Scholar ... ACES Testing … Personal Choice Award.

To be considered a Scholar Athlete, students must be in the top 25 percent of their senior class academically and must play at least one varsity sport.

