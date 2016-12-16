Name: Elijah Christian Brown

Parents: Christin and Benny Brown of Godfrey

Birth weight:  7 lbs 1 oz

Time :  7:00 PM

Date: December 5, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Teyah Brown (14), Keith Somlar (7), Dakota Brown (3)

Grandparents: Bennie Brown-Flint, Carolyn Harness, both of Alton; Michele (Byron) Harris, Godfrey; Carlston (Astrid) Edwards, St. Louis

Great Grandparents: Marjorie Brown, Thelma Brown, both of Flint, MI;

 Betty (James) Holloway, Godfrey

