Name: Elijah Christian Brown
Parents: Christin and Benny Brown of Godfrey
Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
Time : 7:00 PM
Date: December 5, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Teyah Brown (14), Keith Somlar (7), Dakota Brown (3)
Grandparents: Bennie Brown-Flint, Carolyn Harness, both of Alton; Michele (Byron) Harris, Godfrey; Carlston (Astrid) Edwards, St. Louis
Great Grandparents: Marjorie Brown, Thelma Brown, both of Flint, MI;
Betty (James) Holloway, Godfrey
