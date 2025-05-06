EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Elias Gregory with the Student of the Month Award for April 2025. Elias was nominated by Edwardsville High School teacher, Ryan Lipscomb.

Elias is the son of Erin Gregory. He is 17 years old and attends EHS. Elias is involved in multiple activities at the high school, including the Drama Club, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. He was a member of the EHS Symphonic Band from November of 2021 through May of 2025. Elias was a member of Honors MPS and Senior Seminar for four semesters. He was the leading male role in Edwardsville High Schools’ production of Chicago.

Volunteering is important to Elias. He was a volunteer at the EHS Tiger Town Orchestra in 2022, 2023, and 2024. He was an EHS Choir Volunteer in February and May of 2024. Additionally, he was a Veteran’s Day volunteer at the Taps Performance in November 2022. He also attended the Re-Dedication Ceremony for the Taps and Reville performance in April of 2025.

Elias has been honored with the Outstanding Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior awards each year of high school. He attended both the ILMEA All District and the Bi-State Music Festival in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Elias participated in the Solo and Ensemble contest in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Finally, Elias received the EHS Rotary Fine Arts Student of the Month in April of 2025.

Outside of school, Elias enjoys travelling, playing video games, building and collecting legos, and hanging out with friends

In the Fall of 2025, Elias plans to attend Southern Illinois University of Carbondale. There, he plans to study biology.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

Pictured are from left to right above:

Chad Morris - Edwardsville Rotarian

Mr. Lipscomb, Band Director at EHS

Erin Gregory - Mother

Elias Gregory - April Rotary EHS Student of the Month

Dan Abegg - Edwardsville Rotary President

