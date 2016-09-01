Eli Magnus Lane Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Eli Magnus Lane Parents: Brandi Marasti and Ryan Lane of Hartford Birth weight: 6 lbs 12 oz Birth Length: 20 inches Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Time : 12:22 PM Date: August 26, 2016 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s Siblings: Drake (12); Kirk (11); Adam (9) Grandparents: Pamela, and the late Victor Marasti, Hartford; Sheryl & Jim Stone, Jerseyville; Stacy & Sandy Rigdon, Alton Great Grandparents:Colleen, and the late Dennis Starkey, Roxana; Virgil, and the late Shirley Lane, Jerseyville; Bob, and the late Margaret Rigdon, Alton More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending