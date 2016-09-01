Name: Eli Magnus Lane

Parents: Brandi Marasti and Ryan Lane of Hartford

Birth weight: 6 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 12:22 PM

Date: August 26, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Drake (12); Kirk (11); Adam (9)

Grandparents: Pamela, and the late Victor Marasti, Hartford; Sheryl & Jim Stone, Jerseyville; Stacy & Sandy Rigdon, Alton

Great Grandparents:Colleen, and the late Dennis Starkey, Roxana; Virgil, and the late Shirley Lane, Jerseyville; Bob, and the late Margaret Rigdon, Alton

