Eli Magnus Lane
Name: Eli Magnus Lane
Parents: Brandi Marasti and Ryan Lane of Hartford
Birth weight: 6 lbs 12 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 12:22 PM
Date: August 26, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Drake (12); Kirk (11); Adam (9)
Grandparents: Pamela, and the late Victor Marasti, Hartford; Sheryl & Jim Stone, Jerseyville; Stacy & Sandy Rigdon, Alton
Great Grandparents:Colleen, and the late Dennis Starkey, Roxana; Virgil, and the late Shirley Lane, Jerseyville; Bob, and the late Margaret Rigdon, Alton
