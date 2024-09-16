GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Catholic girls placed 12th in the 40 full girls teams and 424 runners at the First To The Finish Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Peoria.

Father McGivney girls cross country coach Jim Helton said: "Excellent efforts from everyone with a total of 11 personal bests and near misses by the complete squad!"

The McGivney girls team are Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athletes of the Month.

Elena Rybak was the meet champion, racing to a 30-second victory with a time of 16:51.9. She was the first out of 424 female runners at the meet. Saturday was a day when “summer” tried hanging around, Coach Helton said, so the weather conditions were warm.

Humid and warm conditions hovered over Detweiller Park in Peoria, Sept. 14, 2024, he added.

McGivney's Jane Cummins (51st) raced to a season PR of 19:45, McKenzie Jones (132) 21:43, Bella Redenius (148) 22:00, Isabella Harris (155) 22:04 scored 402 points for 12th place.

Williamsville - 181, Anna Jonesboro -196, Eureka - 213, El Paso Gridley - 218, Tolono Unity - 234, Pleasant Plains - 254, Winnebago - 256, Chicago Latin - 282, Peoria Notre Dame - 308, Cambridge - 358, Stanford Olympia - 383. Ainsley Turkey was 6th runner only 4 seconds back drop Isabella (161) 22:08, and frosh Anna Moore (209) in a personal best of 23:19.

Arabella Sumnlers (233) with a 3:45 second PR of 23:51. Miley Badgett (310) PR of 25:42. The girls team continues to improve, led by the 3 seniors Elena, Jane, and Isabella. Bella Redenius also raced well as their 4th runner.

