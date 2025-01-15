EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm announced its recipients of the 2024-2025 Leading and Emerging Lawyers distinctions. This year, 11 attorneys from the firm were recognized. The list of Leading Lawyers includes Managing Partner Sara Salger, along with Partners David Aubrey, Erin Beavers, Jason Epps, Chris Layloff, Bob Marcus, Gregory Sandifer and Jason Steinmeyer. Senior Counsel James Stever and Of Counsel Evan Buxner were also recognized. Partner Ivan Cason was named an Emerging Lawyer.

Lawyers throughout the state nominate Leading and Emerging Lawyers through peer surveys. Leading Lawyers are recommended as among the top in their practice area, with less than 5 percent of all lawyers licensed to practice in each state receiving the distinction. Emerging Lawyers are identified by their peers as among the top lawyers who are 40 years old or younger unless they have practiced for less than 10 years. Less than 2 percent of all lawyers licensed to practice in each state have received the distinction of Emerging Lawyer.

“This is a great honor, and we are all extremely proud to see several of our attorneys awarded by our peers throughout the state for this distinction – several of them for the first time,” said Salger. “These Leading and Emerging Lawyers selections are a testament to the character and aptitude of our team and the way they dedicate themselves to serving our clients.”

The firm’s attorneys will be listed among other recognized attorneys in the upcoming issues of Leading and Emerging Lawyer magazines.

As one of the country's largest women-led asbestos litigation firms, The Gori Law Firm has a team of nearly 200 employees in offices throughout the Metro East and nationwide in locations like New York City, Los Angeles, Orlando and New Orleans. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has obtained over $4 billion in settlements for its clients. To learn more about Leading and Emerging Lawyers, visit leadinglawyers.com. For more information about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering because of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

