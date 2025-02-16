Elevate Your Dinner with This Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken Recipe
In the hustle of daily life, finding an elevated yet simple dinner idea can be a challenge. But home chefs looking to impress their families don’t need a trip to a fancy restaurant—this Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Buttered Green Beans is the perfect dish to serve.
With a rich, velvety sauce, crispy golden-brown chicken, and classic sides, this dish delivers comfort and elegance in every bite. Whether it's a cozy family dinner or a special gathering, this recipe brings restaurant-quality flavors to your home kitchen—without the need for wine or complicated ingredients.
The Recipe
Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken
Ingredients:
- 5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup all-purpose flour (for dredging)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1½ cups chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (or a mix of oregano, thyme, and basil)
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions:
- Prepare Chicken: Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness (about ½ inch). Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Dredge in flour, shaking off excess.
- Sear Chicken: Heat olive oil and 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken for 4-5 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove and set aside.
- Make Sauce: In the same skillet, add remaining butter and garlic. Sauté for 1 minute until fragrant. Pour in chicken broth and scrape up browned bits. Simmer for 3 minutes.
- Creamy Finish: Reduce heat to low, add heavy cream, Parmesan, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes. Stir well and simmer for 3-4 minutes.
- Finish Chicken: Return chicken to the pan, spoon sauce over it, and simmer for another 5 minutes until the sauce thickens.
- Serve: Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
- 4 cloves garlic, smashed
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup whole milk
- 4 tablespoons butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Boil potatoes and garlic in salted water until fork-tender (about 15-20 minutes).
- Drain and mash with butter, cream, and milk.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Buttered Green Beans
Ingredients:
- 1 lb fresh or frozen green beans
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional, for brightness)
Instructions:
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook for 3-4 minutes (or until tender).
- Drain and toss with butter, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
- Drizzle with lemon juice if using.
Plating Idea:
- Place garlic mashed potatoes on the plate.
- Lay the creamy garlic Parmesan chicken on top, spooning extra sauce over it.
- Arrange buttered green beans on the side.
- Sprinkle with fresh parsley and extra Parmesan for an elegant touch.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This dish is rich, creamy, and full of comforting flavors—perfect for an impressive yet easy-to-make meal! Let me know if you want to adjust anything.
More like this: