In the hustle of daily life, finding an elevated yet simple dinner idea can be a challenge. But home chefs looking to impress their families don’t need a trip to a fancy restaurant—this Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Buttered Green Beans is the perfect dish to serve.

With a rich, velvety sauce, crispy golden-brown chicken, and classic sides, this dish delivers comfort and elegance in every bite. Whether it's a cozy family dinner or a special gathering, this recipe brings restaurant-quality flavors to your home kitchen—without the need for wine or complicated ingredients.

The Recipe

Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour (for dredging)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1½ cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (or a mix of oregano, thyme, and basil)
  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

  1. Prepare Chicken: Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness (about ½ inch). Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Dredge in flour, shaking off excess.
  2. Sear Chicken: Heat olive oil and 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken for 4-5 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove and set aside.
  3. Make Sauce: In the same skillet, add remaining butter and garlic. Sauté for 1 minute until fragrant. Pour in chicken broth and scrape up browned bits. Simmer for 3 minutes.
  4. Creamy Finish: Reduce heat to low, add heavy cream, Parmesan, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes. Stir well and simmer for 3-4 minutes.
  5. Finish Chicken: Return chicken to the pan, spoon sauce over it, and simmer for another 5 minutes until the sauce thickens.
  6. Serve: Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 4 cloves garlic, smashed
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Boil potatoes and garlic in salted water until fork-tender (about 15-20 minutes).
  2. Drain and mash with butter, cream, and milk.
  3. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Buttered Green Beans

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb fresh or frozen green beans
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional, for brightness)

Instructions:

  1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook for 3-4 minutes (or until tender).
  2. Drain and toss with butter, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
  3. Drizzle with lemon juice if using.

Plating Idea:

  • Place garlic mashed potatoes on the plate.
  • Lay the creamy garlic Parmesan chicken on top, spooning extra sauce over it.
  • Arrange buttered green beans on the side.
  • Sprinkle with fresh parsley and extra Parmesan for an elegant touch.

This dish is rich, creamy, and full of comforting flavors—perfect for an impressive yet easy-to-make meal! Let me know if you want to adjust anything.

