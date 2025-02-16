Elevate Your Dinner with This Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken Recipe Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. In the hustle of daily life, finding an elevated yet simple dinner idea can be a challenge. But home chefs looking to impress their families don’t need a trip to a fancy restaurant—this Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Buttered Green Beans is the perfect dish to serve. With a rich, velvety sauce, crispy golden-brown chicken, and classic sides, this dish delivers comfort and elegance in every bite. Whether it's a cozy family dinner or a special gathering, this recipe brings restaurant-quality flavors to your home kitchen—without the need for wine or complicated ingredients. The Recipe Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken Ingredients: 5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup all-purpose flour (for dredging)

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

4 cloves garlic, minced

1½ cups chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (or a mix of oregano, thyme, and basil)

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish) Instructions: Prepare Chicken: Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness (about ½ inch). Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Dredge in flour, shaking off excess. Sear Chicken: Heat olive oil and 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken for 4-5 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove and set aside. Make Sauce: In the same skillet, add remaining butter and garlic. Sauté for 1 minute until fragrant. Pour in chicken broth and scrape up browned bits. Simmer for 3 minutes. Creamy Finish: Reduce heat to low, add heavy cream, Parmesan, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes. Stir well and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Finish Chicken: Return chicken to the pan, spoon sauce over it, and simmer for another 5 minutes until the sauce thickens. Serve: Garnish with fresh parsley before serving. Garlic Mashed Potatoes Ingredients: 3 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

4 cloves garlic, smashed

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup whole milk

4 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions: Boil potatoes and garlic in salted water until fork-tender (about 15-20 minutes). Drain and mash with butter, cream, and milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Buttered Green Beans Ingredients: 1 lb fresh or frozen green beans

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional, for brightness) Instructions: Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook for 3-4 minutes (or until tender). Drain and toss with butter, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Drizzle with lemon juice if using. Plating Idea: Place garlic mashed potatoes on the plate.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley and extra Parmesan for an elegant touch.

This dish is rich, creamy, and full of comforting flavors—perfect for an impressive yet easy-to-make meal!