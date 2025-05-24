CHARLESTON — Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic High School secured her fourth consecutive Illinois High School Association (IHSA) state championship in the 1,600-meter race Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the IHSA Girls State Track Finals in Charleston.

Rybak entered the competition with the second-fastest qualifying time of 5:04.04, recorded during Thursday’s preliminaries, trailing only Abagail Baumann.

However, on Saturday, Rybak took control in the final stretch of the race. In the last 100 meters, she responded to a late surge by Molly Farrell of Marshall, who finished with a time of 4:54.50. Rybak held off Farrell to win with a time of 4:54.20.

“It’s unreal to be a four-time state champion in the 1,600 meters. I would have never dreamed of it four years ago. It’s a testament to how much everyone supported me along with my coach,” Rybak said.

She credited her coach and teammates for their support throughout a season in which she dealt with injuries and limited competition during the regular season. “I put all my trust in my coach to get me here and teach me the right stuff and also my teammates who always supported me,” she added.

Rybak, who plans to attend the University of Notre Dame next year, also claimed the state championship in the 800-meter race earlier in the meet. Coming into the finals with the fastest qualifying time of 2:14, she set a new state record with a winning time of 2:08.30. Shelbyville’s Lily Woolery finished second with a time of 2:14.33.

“Last year I wasn’t far off from the state record and I knew I could beat it and I did it today. I am so happy to be able to do that,” Rybak said.

