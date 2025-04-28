GLEN CARBON — Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic High School is setting records and establishing times in middle and long-distance running that are expected to stand for years in the region. The standout athlete has already secured multiple state championships and is poised for continued success in 2025.

On Friday, Rybak dominated the Edwardsville Invite 800-meter race, finishing with a time of 2:13.06, well ahead of her competitors. Earlier this season, on April 21, 2025, at McGivney’s inaugural home track meet, she recorded a 4:57.11 in the 1,600 meters, a mark that may remain unbreakable on the new track for years to come.

Rybak, recognized as the Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete on her school’s new track this season.

“It was so awesome we could pull the new track together for my last season and all the parents did such an amazing job, my parents included, to give us an opportunity to have home track meets and train on it. It is a beautiful facility,” she said.

Looking ahead, Rybak plans to continue her athletic career at the University of Notre Dame after this spring season. She also intends to compete in national meets following the high school season.

“Aerobically, I feel very strong so far this outdoor season,” she said. “We want to win another state championship. My goal is to do whatever it takes to take my team back. If that means running four events at state, I will be willing to do that. I am hoping to P.R. in both 800 and 1,600 then extend my season beyond state with some other national meets. I want to just get faster.”

Rybak also spoke about her academic and athletic future at Notre Dame.

“I am so excited to be going to Notre Dame — they have the athletics, academics and my Catholic education. They have already taken great care of me. When I was injured, I received an MRI and they referred my family to a doctor. That put my parents at ease and showed I made the right decision. That was really great.” She plans to study pre-med with an interest in sports medicine.

Rybak has fully recovered from an injury last fall and now looks to be one of the state's best once again for the Griffins.

Rybak’s combination of athletic talent, academic ambition, and dedication to her team highlights her as a promising figure in track and field and cross country across the country in her future at Notre Dame.