EAST ST. LOUIS (IL), November 18, 2019 – Quintina Fisher, 3rd grade teacher at Gordon Bush Elementary School in the East St. Louis School District, was awarded an Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award in St. Louis, MO.

Quintina Fisher embodies all characteristics of excellence in teaching. Mrs. Fisher encourages her students to strive towards their goals and sets high expectations for learning with every student. In 2018-2019, her students exceeded the state average on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness. Mrs. Fisher notes, “My goal as a teacher is to cultivate life-long learners that will contribute to our society. I truly believe all students can learn.”

Fisher, who has been teaching for 16 years, focuses on fostering critical thinking skills and creating a collaborative, safe, nurturing environment for her students. Brittany Green, Principal of Gordon Bush Elementary, notes that Fisher has the “…ability to develop a data-craving culture in her classroom, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative data to assess, diagnose and modify her instruction to meet student needs.” This responsiveness allows her to truly meet each student needs where they are. Principal Green added, “This also makes her a leader in and outside of the classroom.”

Emerson’s Excellence in Teaching Awards program annually recognizes more than 100 educators in the St. Louis metropolitan area who are examples of excellence in their field. Emerson and its Charitable Trust fund the Excellence in Teaching and Gold Star Grant programs.

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the nearly 6,000 students within the community. Our vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on Facebook and Twitter.

