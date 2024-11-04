JERSEYVILLE - State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) is sponsoring an electronics recycling event for constituents of his district on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at the Jerseyville Community Hospital. Bring anything with a cord and anything made of metal to 400 Maple Summit Road in Jerseyville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“This recycling event is a great opportunity for all of us to clear up the clutter in our homes and garages for electronics that cannot be included with our everyday garbage,” explained Rep. Davidsmeyer. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this event. Also, if you have neighbors who do not drive, offer to bring their items with you on Saturday.”

Working with a local recycling company, Rep. Davidsmeyer encourages people to bring computer towers, printers, servers, switches and other technical equipment. Also accepted will be landline phones, cable T.V. boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, audio and video equipment, holiday lights, and even lead acid batteries. Plasma, projection, console, CRT, and flat screen TV’s as well as computer monitors will be accepted.

Items that will NOT be taken include the following: radioactive materials, Alkaline batteries, light bulbs, smoke detectors, hazardous materials (i.e., oil, oil filters, antifreeze, paint) non-electronics like tires, wood, asbestos, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, roofing or dirt.

“This event is only for old electronics that are no longer in use,” added Davidsmeyer. “We cannot take things such as CDs, DVDs, cassette tapes or VHS tapes, but you might consider checking with your local library to see if they take these items that are in good condition for others in the community to enjoy.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Davidsmeyer’s district office at 217-243-6221 or by email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com. You may sign up for legislative updates at his website at CDDavidsmeyer.org.

