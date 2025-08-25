GRANITE CITY - An electric contractor struck a gas line in Granite City on Monday morning, Aug. 25, 2025, leading to a service interruption for one customer but no explosion, Ameren Illinois said.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 25 in the 200 block of Ralph Street, according to Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois. A gas crew responded promptly, arriving on the scene at 9:39 a.m. and working to shut off the gas and make repairs. The gas was fully shut off by noon and repaired by 2 p.m. Monday, Bretsch said.

Only one customer was affected by the outage.

Bretsch clarified that the gas line hit in Granite City did not cause the loud boom. He noted that the sounds heard in Florissant, Mo., and were unrelated to the incident in Granite City.

