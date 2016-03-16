"My Bernie Sanders Experience"



I would never have dreamed that starting only ten days ago, I would not only be going to 3 different Bernie Sanders rallies in the St. Louis area within in a month, get to meet Bernie Sanders and shake his hand, meet Danny DeVito and tell him how much I loved him, but best of all, at the third and final St. Louis rally last night, I would get to go not as a crowd participant like my first two rallies, but as a member of the free press on the eve of the Missouri primary for the 2016 presidential election. I also got the opportunity to interview the first people waiting in line at the Family Arena to see Bernie and learn more about how he appeals to modern Americans and millenials.

This all started on March 5th when I shared some photos on Facebook that were taken by local photographer Josh Disher that were taken at Bernie’s rally at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. He sent me a friend request and asked me to share his photos from the March 4th rally on other Bernie-related Facebook pages, which I was happy to do, considering my online enthusiasm for the Vermont senator and his lovely wife Jane and their family. A few days later, he messaged me to tell me there would be a YUUGE rally in St. Charles at the Family Arena only a day after the scheduled March 13th rally at Affton High School that I was about to go to. On the 13th, I drove through the dense fog to the rally, a mere 15 minutes away, and braved pouring rain, hours of standing since 5:30 am, and the crowd of several thousand people trying to fit inside a tiny high school auditorium, for a chance to see Bernie speak again and to finally meet him and shake his hand. I got a good place in front on the right of the podium, and our patience was rewarded when the speakers finally came out to show their support for the Sanders campaign.

I got to hear Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard speak about her political record, her support for Bernie, and the true meaning of the Hawaiian ethos of Aloha. The biggest excitement of the day came when actor Danny DeVito was introduced as the surprise guest speaker at the rally. Everyone around me was totally astonished. He did a great stage gag of standing behind the podium which totally blocked him from view and then having a stagehand bring him a soapbox to stand upon. He introduced Bernie with great enthusiasm, and Bernie once again gave his “A Future To Believe In” speech, a collection of his greatest hits, such as universal healthcare, paid parental leave, free public college paid for with a tax on Wall Street speculation, the decriminalization of marijuana, and the moral ideal that “Love trumps hate!”. He took charge of the crowd with his simple but masterful oratory like the conductor of a grand orchestra, eliciting cheers, jeers and intent silence whenever his speech called for it. Afterwards, I eagerly showed my hands to the secret service for a chance to shake hands with Bernie. I don’t remember what I said to him - probably just thank yous and I love yous - but I was able to share a warm handshake with him, a moment I had dreamed of that passed in the blink of an eye as he made his way to the rest of the crowd and was whisked away to his next campaign stop. The cherry on top of the rally was when Danny DeVito was about to leave the stage, but I called after him to come over and talk to us, and with his inimitable impish grin, he walked back and shook my hand and many others as we told him how we loved him and his characters and TV shows.

I left the auditorium in a state of sleep deprived euphoria, and barely had time to rest my aching feet before I joined my dad and stepmom for dinner that night when they arrived home from a Florida vacation (coincidentally, Bernie was there campaigning during their trip). Josh Facebook-messaged me during a bite of asparagus, mentioning an “8pm cutoff for epic opportunity.” I was understandably confused and a little irritated, but then he asked for my personal info to send to the coordinators and secret service, because he was going get me a press pass to the St. Charles event, and asked if I would write an article about my experience to go with his photos. I screamed and jumped for joy and my parents were thrilled for me and urged me to get home and get some rest for the rally the next day. On the drive home I tried to accept that I had done nothing special in particular to deserve this honor, except spend a lot of free time on Facebook and share some photos (and a whole lot of videos, articles, and memes, too), and that it seemed like a great cosmic joke to put me in the same pen with local and national news outlets, but that I’d do my best for Bernie and the American people to share my experience at his final St. Louis rally.

Right off the bat the morning of the 14th, I got links from Josh to several Facebook accounts of the first dozen or so people to get in line at the Family Arena for the Bernie Sanders rally, with requests that I interview them. I conducted the interviews via Facebook Messenger on my phone while I ate an early lunch in a booth at the Foundation Grounds coffee shop. (insert text of interviews here) Their answers were so earnest and heartfelt with a diverse and fascinating array of opinions and perspectives, but the one thing they all had in common was an interest in Bernie Sanders as a presidential candidate and the potential they saw in him for changing America for the better for all people. I packed my camera bag and leopard print backpack with a newfound determination to document the human beings at this rally and tell their stories in a worthy manner.

My dad drove me to the Family Arena and once we parked, we went into separate entrances - Gate 4 for general admission, Gate 5 for press. (It’s an oddly thrilling experience having your bags sniffed for weapons by a trained and visibly excited brindle hound dog.)

I went to the press table, showed my ID and got my press pass, and entered the amphitheatre to a roar of music and lights and balloons and and colorful signs and people from all over the Midwest. The John Henry band was playing onstage, and in the silences between their songs the crowd would start chanting “Ber-nie! Ber-nie! Ber-nie!” The band left and once I set my things down near the camera platforms, I found my dad in the audience; he was wearing a blue Feel The Bern t-shirt with the logo of Bernie’s wild hair and glasses that he bought from a vendor, and he was having fun talking to people in the crowd and even danced with a young lady in the crowd named Camara Cruz to Willy Nelson’s song “On The Road Again.” I couldn’t help but grin and say “That’s my dad,” to the many cameras that turned their focus on him.

I walked around the crowd and took pictures of people holding up homemade signs like Republicans 4 Bernie, and interviewed an activist about the West Lake Landfill environmental disaster, a group of courageous Black Lives Matter activists who shut down a Donald Trump rally, and a mom and her daughters who were decked in glittery clothes and holding signs in support of Bernie.

I took my spot on the side of the stage on top of a platform with other photographers and filmographers and took pictures of the crowd, stopping to pass cardboard Bernie signs across the barrier from one crowdgoer to another or to volley a blue balloon or two that had been dropped from the ceiling into the audience.

Finally the main event started. The speakers were Megan Green, St. Louis 15th Ward Alderwoman, Claude Cummings Jr., CWA Vice President, District 6, Michael Dorwart, State Rep District 106, and actor Jonathan Jackson, who had the honor of finally introducing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Bernie repeated many of the same points he had made the day before, while expanding more on the threat to international security that climate change posed to human populations competing for limited resources, and to enthusiastically read a sign in the audience that said it costs more to go to jail than to go to Yale. I couldn’t help but envy the professional photographers with their wide angle zoom lenses; Bernie looked so tiny in my own camera photos! I did get some great crowd reaction shots and selfies with Bernie in the background.

He finished his speech to riotous applause and left immediately, this time without shaking hands (a logistical nightmare in such a large arena), and I took some final shots of the crowd, reflecting on the incredible and unbelievable way my week had turned out. When I was in the parking lot trying to find my dad so we could get to the car and go home, a girl in a beanie nervously came up to me and said to me, "I think I know you from somewhere, and I saw you up there taking pictures. Does this remind you of anything?" She took off her hat with a flourish revealing rainbow dyed hair. I said "No, doesn't ring a bell, but your hair is beautiful!" "So's yours!" she replied. And then she asked, "Can I give you a hug anyway?" and I said "Sure!" That is what you'll find at a Bernie rally, earnest people with rainbow hair asking to hug you, not brutal toothless racists trying to beat you up for telling them to stop being so hateful (I’m looking at you, Drumpf). Bernie Sanders’ message and campaign generally seems to attract people who are interested in peace, freedom, justice, kindness, and a live-and-let-live mentality towards others.

As I cast my ballot for Bernie in my local VFW post this morning, I felt an incredible sense of relief and optimism. I have done everything in my power to show why I believe Bernie is the best candidate to run our country; he not only is a fascinating and good person as an individual, he also represents the potential for our country that the American people want to help him achieve, because he has made it clear he can’t do it without our full and enthusiastic participation in our democracy. No matter what the outcome of the Missouri primary, this has been the most important life-altering election I have ever participated in, or shared dank memes on Facebook about.



Written by Cecily Erker

cecilyeerker@gmail.com

