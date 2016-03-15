ALTON - The Illinois Primary Election is underway in polling places around Madison, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, Calhoun Counties and beyond. Throughout the state, voters are doing their civic duty and voting for who they wish to earn the Presidential nomination in their respective political parties.

RiverBender.com is asking you who you think will win the Illinois Primary Elections? Will it be Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders for the Democrats or will it be Donald Trump, Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz for the Republicans?

Which Presidential Candidate will win the Illinois Primary? Hillary Clinton Ted Cruz Marco Rubio Bernie Sanders Donald Trump Other

