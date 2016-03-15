ELECTION 2016: Illinois Presidential Primary, Madison County Elections Results
Presidential Race: Democratic Primary
(100% of Precincts Reporting)
Hillary Clinton - 50% √
Bernie Sanders - 49%
Larry Cohen - 1%
Rocky De La Fuente - 1%
Martin O'Malley - 1%
Willie Wilson - 1%
Presidential Race: Republican Primary
(100% of Precincts Reporting)
Donald Trump - 39% √
Ted Cruz - 30%
John Kasich - 20%
Marco Rubio - 8%
Jeb Bush - 1%
Ben Carson - 1%
Rand Paul - 1%
Chris Christie - 1%
Carly Fiorina - 1%
Mike Huckabee - 1%
Rick Sanctorum - 1%
U.S. Senate: Democratic Primary
(100% of Precincts Reporting)
Tammy Duckworth - 64% √
Andrea Zopp - 24%
Napoleon Harris - 12%
U. S. Senator: Republican Primary
(100% of Precincts Reporting)
Mark Kirk - 71% √
James Marter - 29%
12th Congressional District Representative - Green Party
(100% of Precincts Reporting)
Paula Bradshaw - 80%
Sadona M. Folkner - 20%
12th Congressional District Delegates - Democratic (TOP 6)
(102/102 Precincts Counted)
Dina Rene Burch - 5,112 votes
Eddie Lee Jackson - 5,008 votes
Christopher R. Belt - 4,969 votes
Jennifer Gomric Minton - 4,925 votes
Kyle Hicks - 4,878 votes
Rebecca Wuest - 4,650 votes
12th Congressional District Delegates - Republican (TOP 6)
(102/102 Precincts Counted)
Nathan Chaney - 3,529 votes
Stella Kozanecki - 3,430 votes
Herb Underwood - 3,356 votes
Mark Minor - 3,315 votes
Sharee Langenstein - 2,940 votes
Clifford E. Lindemann - 2,754 votes
Recorder
(225/225 Precincts Counted)
Amy Meyer - 18,453 votes √
Shannon L. Bradford - 10,973 votes
Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Levy
(4/4 Precincts Counted)
Yes - 236 votes, 66% √
No - 119 votes, 34%
Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Tax
(4/4 Precincts Counted)
Yes - 142 votes
No - 207 votes √
