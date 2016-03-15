Presidential Race: Democratic Primary 

(100% of Precincts Reporting)

Hillary Clinton - 50% 

Bernie Sanders - 49%

Larry Cohen - 1%

Rocky De La Fuente - 1%

Martin O'Malley - 1%

Willie Wilson - 1% 

Presidential Race: Republican Primary 

(100% of Precincts Reporting)

Donald Trump - 39% 

Ted Cruz - 30%

John Kasich - 20% 

Marco Rubio - 8%

Jeb Bush - 1%

Ben Carson - 1%

Rand Paul - 1%

Chris Christie - 1%

Carly Fiorina - 1%

Mike Huckabee - 1%

Rick Sanctorum - 1%

U.S. Senate: Democratic Primary 

(100% of Precincts Reporting)

Tammy Duckworth - 64% 

Andrea Zopp - 24%

Napoleon Harris - 12% 

U. S. Senator: Republican Primary 

(100% of Precincts Reporting)

Mark Kirk - 71% 

James Marter - 29%

Madison County Courthouse

12th Congressional District Representative - Green Party

(100% of Precincts Reporting)

Paula Bradshaw - 80%

Sadona M. Folkner - 20%

12th Congressional District Delegates - Democratic (TOP 6)

(102/102 Precincts Counted)

Dina Rene Burch - 5,112 votes

Eddie Lee Jackson - 5,008 votes

Christopher R. Belt - 4,969 votes

Jennifer Gomric Minton - 4,925 votes

Kyle Hicks - 4,878 votes 

Rebecca Wuest - 4,650 votes

12th Congressional District Delegates - Republican (TOP 6)

(102/102 Precincts Counted)

Nathan Chaney - 3,529 votes

Stella Kozanecki - 3,430 votes

Herb Underwood - 3,356 votes

Mark Minor - 3,315 votes

Sharee Langenstein - 2,940 votes

Clifford E. Lindemann - 2,754 votes

Recorder

(225/225 Precincts Counted)

Amy Meyer - 18,453 votes 

Shannon L. Bradford - 10,973 votes 

Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Levy 

(4/4 Precincts Counted)

Yes - 236 votes, 66% √ 

No - 119 votes, 34%

Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Tax

(4/4 Precincts Counted)

Yes - 142 votes

No - 207 votes 

