GRANITE CITY - The following message was sent to all Granite City Community Unit School District #9 families from Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann:

"The National Weather Service has extended the winter storm warning that will bring

significant snow to the region that may make road conditions hazardous.

For this reason, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 will NOT hold in-person

learning on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Students and teachers will have an E-LEARNING DAY.

Article continues after sponsor message

There has been some confusion between an E-Learning Day and Remote Learning. An

E-Learning Day allows students the flexibility to complete their work at their own pace with teachers available from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to support student learning. In addition, teachers will hold a one-hour Google Meet.

All sports and extracurricular activities are canceled.

Please refer to the E-Learning Student Expectations link on the GCSD9 website for detailed information. Thank you and be safe."

More like this: