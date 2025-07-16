



GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois proudly recognizes Eleanor Schmitz from Belleville for receiving a $5,000 Gold Award Scholarship. The Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship is awarded to one remarkable Girl Scout per council who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and sustainable impact while addressing a national or global issue. Eleanor’s Girl Scout Gold Award project promoted childhood literacy.

Through research, Eleanor discovered that literacy has the power to make a huge impact on someone’s life. After learning that reading is one of the most critical components of an individual’s success, Eleanor knew she wanted this to be the focus of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, “Read On!”

First, Eleanor started a reading and art enrichment program during the summer of 2023 for students at Signal Hill School. When the new school year started, she then facilitated a monthly book club for junior high students. This book club helped students to share their love of reading and encouraged leisure reading outside of the classroom. Finally, Eleanor wrote and received a grant from the Signal Hill Education Foundation to procure a book vending machine. Students who demonstrated exceptional character or behavior were rewarded by getting to select a book of their choice.

Gold Award Girl Scouts become innovative problem-solvers, empathetic leaders, confident public speakers, and focused project managers. They learn resourcefulness, tenacity, and decision-making skills, giving them an edge personally and professionally. As they take action to transform their communities, Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they’re the leaders our world needs. Since the highest award was established in 1916, Girl Scouts have answered the call to drive lasting, impactful change. The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable.

Eleanor is the daughter of Mark and Kit Schmitz. She is a Trifecta Girl Scout who has earned the Girl Scout Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

