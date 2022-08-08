HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road August 6, 2022, near Krause Road in Brussels, Calhoun County, and subsequent to the investigation, an Eldred woman - 34-year-old Brittany Hilton - was arrested.

Brittany HiltonHilton faces the following charges:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Article continues after sponsor message

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes

DUI - Drugs.

Hilton was arrested without incident.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 