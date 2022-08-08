Eldred Woman Is Arrested In Traffic Stop On Methamphetamine Possession Charge
HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road August 6, 2022, near Krause Road in Brussels, Calhoun County, and subsequent to the investigation, an Eldred woman - 34-year-old Brittany Hilton - was arrested.
Hilton faces the following charges:
Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes
DUI - Drugs.
Hilton was arrested without incident.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.