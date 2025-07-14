Keith F. Bergman.HARDIN - On May 27th 2025, at 4:44 p.m, a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Park St. and Barry St., in Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Keith F. Bergman, aged 64, of Eldred, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Driving While Revoked – 3rd or Subsequent
  • Operating Uninsured.

Bergman was arrested without incident and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

