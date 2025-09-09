ELDORADO – The Illinois State Police arrested 25-year-old Jesse W. Trout of Eldorado, IL, for First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony) following a homicide investigation conducted at the request of the Eldorado Police Department.

On Sunday, September 7, 2025, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Eldorado Police Department Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in reference to an individual shot near the corner of Benton Street and First Street in Eldorado. Upon arrival, Eldorado Police Department located a 44-year-old male, identified as Michael J. Wiseman of Eldorado, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wiseman was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following a thorough investigation, Jesse W. Trout was arrested. On September 8, 2025, the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged Trout with First Degree Murder. Following a detention hearing on September 8, 2025, the defendant was detained in the Saline County Jail pending trial.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

