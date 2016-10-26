BRIGHTON – Orval L. Sherwood, 86, died in a fire at his “fifth-wheel” camper in the 3700 block of Valleyview Lane in Brighton.

The trailer was about a mile north of the Madison/Macoupin County border off Fosterburg Road, Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and the cause of the fatal blaze is still not known, Kahl said.

“The fire happened early Saturday morning,” Kahl said. “The 9-1-1 call came in at 6:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and they in turn called us and dispatched Brighton Fire Department. By the time deputies arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed. It had been on fire for a little bit of time.”

As soon as officers and fire department members arrived on the scene, they were advised there was possibly an occupant of the camper.

“We weren’t 100 percent sure who it was, but it was suspected it was the occupant, Orval Sherwood,” Kahl said. “At that point, we called one of our investigators and the coroner’s office. The fire department called the state fire marshal. The body was recovered and later determined to be Orval Sherwood.”

Some witnesses on the scene were on out hunting on Sherwood’s property when they heard a few small explosions and saw smoke coming out of the camper.

Kahl said accelerant, including some kerosene, was found under and near the camper.

The fire is still under investigation but we do not suspect any kind of foul play," Kahl said.

