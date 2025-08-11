EDWARDSVILLE — An 86-year-old man was killed early Monday morning, Aug. 11, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Union Street, the Edwardsville Police Department said.

The crash occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on August 11, 2025. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

Because of the severity of the incident, the Edwardsville Police Department requested assistance from the Metro East Crash Assistance Team to conduct a full reconstruction of the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending family notification. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Evers at 618-656-2131.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

