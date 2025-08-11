EDWARDSVILLE — An 86-year-old man was killed early Monday morning, Aug. 11, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Union Street, the Edwardsville Police Department said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The crash occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on August 11, 2025. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Because of the severity of the incident, the Edwardsville Police Department requested assistance from the Metro East Crash Assistance Team to conduct a full reconstruction of the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending family notification. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Evers at 618-656-2131.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

More like this:

Edwardsville Police Identify Victim In June 23, 2025, Fatal Vehicle-Motorcycle Crash
Jul 1, 2025
29-year-old Glen Carbon Motorcyclist Dies In Edwardsville Intersection Crash
Jun 24, 2025
ISP Provides Update: Fatal Incident On I-70 Prompts Hours-Long Road Closure in Madison County
Jul 25, 2025
Car Collides with Fire Truck on Interstate 44 Sunday Morning
Aug 3, 2025
Two Dead in Late Night Crash at Ruby Lane and Illinois Route 3
Jul 14, 2025

 