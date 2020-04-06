EAST ST. LOUIS - A fourth St. Clair County person has died from COVID-19 complications. The East Side Health District announced Monday that an elderly East St. Louis woman died after a battle with the disease.

East Side Health District services Centreville, Canteen, Stites and East St. Louis.

 