Elderly East St. Louis Woman Dies of COVID-19 Complications
April 6, 2020 2:41 PM
EAST ST. LOUIS - A fourth St. Clair County person has died from COVID-19 complications. The East Side Health District announced Monday that an elderly East St. Louis woman died after a battle with the disease.
East Side Health District services Centreville, Canteen, Stites and East St. Louis.