EDWARDSVILLE – Lydia Huffman of Waterloo was a runner in the mile run that was the concluding event of the ninth annual Friday Night Lights family track meet held at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex at Edwardsville High School, and she very much enjoyed her experience running in the meet.

“I’ve had a good time,” Huffman said in an interview that followed the race. “I’ve just been trying to get a better time that I’ve been getting.”

Huffman, who’s eight-years-old and a third grader to be at Rogers Elementary in Waterloo, got involved in running through her family, who are avid runners themselves.

“My mom and dad are runners, so I kind of just started running,” Huffman said.

Huffman sees herself in the future running in middle school and also for Waterloo High School. The family’s support for the Bulldog track team was evident, in that they all wore Waterloo Bulldog track shirts for the meet. Her favorite event is the mile and enjoys running very much, and it’s for the easiest and most simple of reasons.

“I just like having fun,” Huffman said. “It’s fun.”

Huffman also has a very good ambition in running, especially for Waterloo.

“I’d really like to try and beat the record for Waterloo schools,” Huffman said.

Huffman also has a dream of running in the Olympics one day as well, and already has a college in mind as well, one that has one of the nation’s best track and field traditions.

“I would like to, for college, go to Oregon to run,” Huffman said, “because lots of fast people go there.”

