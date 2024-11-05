EDWARDSVILLE - Maya Alexander is only in eighth grade, but she’s already busy.

For her hard work, Maya Alexander is a Student of the Month for Liberty Middle School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Alexander is a co-captain for the Liberty competitive dance team, which she loves. She enjoys dancing at Turning Pointe Academy of Dance, where she currently takes hip-hop classes. She is also involved in the summer shows at the Clinton County showcase, and she sings with Liberty Middle School’s choir.

All of these intensive performance-based activities have prepared her for her athletic success as a member of the field hockey team. She also participates in Sisters with Sisters and serves as a den leader. She enjoyed participating in show choir, noncompetitive dance, and Act 1 in the past.

When Alexander isn’t busy with school or her extracurriculars, she can often be found volunteering with her mother’s nonprofit organization, “I Support the Girls.” As part of “I Support the Girls,” Alexander keeps the bathrooms at Liberty Middle School stocked with menstrual hygiene products for students.

She regularly babysits and petsits for neighbors and family friends. In her free time, she spends time with her loved ones, shops, eats, reads, dances and tumbles. Alexander has big plans for her future, and there’s no doubt she can accomplish every one of them if she wants to.

“After graduation, I want to go to Northwestern University on either an academic or sports scholarship,” she said. “For academics, I really want to go into their dental program and then go to school to become an orthodontist…I know it's a big plan, but I know many people around me including my twin sister want to be orthodontists as well. For me this shows an opportunity to have a family business in the making. If I were to go to college on an athletic scholarship, I would choose to do field hockey in my first couple of years.”

Congratulations to Maya for this recognition from Liberty Middle School and ECUSD7!

