EDWARDSVILLE - Lylah Liebheit is only in eighth grade, but she already knows the importance of helping others.

For her attitude and accomplishments, Lylah Liebheit is a Student of the Month for Lincoln Middle School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Liebheit has been a member of Lincoln Middle School’s Drama Club for three years. She loves participating in their productions and shows, and she is looking forward to joining the high school’s theater department next year.

As a natural leader, she is also engaged with Lincoln’s Student Council. She helps represent the other students and advocate for student needs at the middle school level.

Liebheit recently took on the additional responsibility of reading the morning announcements at Lincoln. She even helped Assistant Superintendent Dr. Allen Duncan read the announcements one day when he was visiting. She has helped many other students learn the job as well.

Last year, Liebheit received honor roll recognition, of which she is very proud. Her leadership skills and ambition make her stand out in District 7.

In her free time, Liebheit babysits and plays volleyball. Though she still has a few years before she has to make a decision, Liebheit already knows that she wants to become an orthodontist.

“I would like people to know that my main goal is to see other people happy,” Liebheit added.

Congratulations to Lylah for this recognition from Lincoln Middle School and ECUSD7!

