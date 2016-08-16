AMH leadership and Duck Pluckers committee members with the new ambulance include, left to right, Bryan Hartwick, vice president of Human Resources; Dr. Sebastian Rueckert, VP/chief medical officer; Marlene Lewis, manager of Foundation and Development; Nancy Simpson of the Duck Pluckers committee; Susan Koesterer, vice president of Finance; Dave Braasch, president of AMH; Jeanne Truckey of the AMH Development office; Joanne Adams of the Duck Pluckers committee; Jason Bowman, EMS supervisor; Gaye Julian of the Duck Pluckers committee; Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development; and Mary Lou Cousley of the Duck Pluckers committee.

ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital leaders and Duck Pluckers Ball committee members had the satisfaction of seeing an eighth “Duck Plucker ambulance” make its recent debut.

The Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation’s annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball was held on June 4 and raised a record-breaking $97,451 toward the purchase of this new vehicle. Its back doors feature military camo, in honor of our troops and in remembrance of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

To date, more than 45,000 people in our community have benefitted from these state-of-the-art ambulances. Thanks to the many event sponsors, donors and attendees, 3,100 patients suffering from chest pain and 265 patients in cardiac arrest had the Bluetooth advantage for a good outcome.

The 2017 event will be held at Nilo Farms on June 3. For more information, please contact the AMH Development office at 618-463-7701.

