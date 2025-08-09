SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings is announcing eight upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection events for the Fall of 2025. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.

“Illinois residents continue to show us the need for our Household Hazardous Waste collection events, which provide them the opportunity and convenience to schedule their drop off at any of our locations,” said Acting Director Jennings. “By properly disposing of unused and unwanted household chemicals and products at these Illinois EPA-supported events, residents are part of the solution to protect the health of our families and neighbors, and our environment.”

One-day HHW collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all Fall 2025 collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, and other similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport. Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.



The fall 2025 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays and require Pre-Registration:

DATE LOCATION ADDRESS Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts August 9 Champaign Champaign County Registration Link State Farm Center 1800 South First St Champaign, IL 61820 Champaign County Recycling4034780@gmail.com 217-403-4780 September 6 Quincy Adams County Registration Link Adams County Highway Department 101 North 54th St Quincy, IL 62305 Adams County Health Department

health@adamscountyil.gov

217-222-8440 September 27 Springfield Sangamon County Registration Link Chamberlain Park 319 McCreery Ave Springfield, IL 63702 City of Springfield public.works@springfield.il.us 217-789-4020 October 4 Bloomington McLean County Registration Link Article continues after sponsor message The Interstate Center (McLean County Fairgrounds) 1106 Interstate Drive Bloomington, IL 61705 Ecology Action Center kbremner@ecologyactioncenter.org 309-454-3169 October 11 EastMoline Rock Island County Registration Link: TBA Rock Island County Fairgrounds 4200 Archer Drive East Moline, IL 61244 Rock Island County Waste Management Agency ricwma@gmail.com 309-788-8925 October 25 Crestwood Cook County Registration Link Ozinga Field Parking Lot 14011 Kenton Avenue Crestwood, IL 60418 Representative Robert A. Rita

708-267-9248 November 1 Taylorville Christian County Registration Link Christian County Fairgrounds 1716 W. Spresser St Taylorville, IL 62568 Christian County Solid Waste Department

information@ccsolidwaste.com

217-287-2334 November 8 Romeoville Will County Registration Link: TBA Joliet Junior College 1125 West Romeo Road Romeoville, IL 60446 Representative Dagmara Avelar and Joliet Junior College

info@repdagmara.org

815-372-0085

In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for the disposal of HHW throughout the year:

Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095

Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago Countyhttps://www.rockfordil.gov/492/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Disposal Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon – 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425

Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060

Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340.

Madison County, Madison County Building & Zoning, 249 N. Old St. Louis Road, Wood River, Madison County, https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/recycle_events.php Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us

For questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections, please contact the Illinois EPA Materials Management Unit at 217-524-3300. The HHW collection schedule is also available on the Illinois EPA website athttps://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/collections.html. Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contactless for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA’s Solid Waste Fund.

More like this: