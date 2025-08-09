SPRINGFIELD Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings is announcing eight upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection events for the Fall of 2025. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.

“Illinois residents continue to show us the need for our Household Hazardous Waste collection events, which provide them the opportunity and convenience to schedule their drop off at any of our locations,” said Acting Director Jennings. “By properly disposing of unused and unwanted household chemicals and products at these Illinois EPA-supported events, residents are part of the solution to protect the health of our families and neighbors, and our environment.”

One-day HHW collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all Fall 2025 collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, and other similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

  • Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.
  • Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.
  • Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.
  • Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.
    • Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

The fall 2025 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays and require Pre-Registration:

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts

August 9

Champaign

Champaign County

Registration Link

State Farm Center

1800 South First St

Champaign, IL 61820

Champaign County

Recycling4034780@gmail.com

217-403-4780

September 6

Quincy

Adams County

Registration Link

Adams County Highway Department

101 North 54th St

Quincy, IL 62305

Adams County Health Department
health@adamscountyil.gov
217-222-8440

September 27

Springfield

Sangamon County

Registration Link

Chamberlain Park

319 McCreery Ave

Springfield, IL 63702

City of Springfield

public.works@springfield.il.us

217-789-4020

October 4

Bloomington

McLean County

Registration Link

The Interstate Center (McLean County Fairgrounds)

1106 Interstate Drive

Bloomington, IL 61705

Ecology Action Center

kbremner@ecologyactioncenter.org

309-454-3169

October 11

EastMoline

Rock Island County

Registration Link: TBA

Rock Island County Fairgrounds

4200 Archer Drive

East Moline, IL 61244

Rock Island County Waste Management Agency

ricwma@gmail.com

309-788-8925

October 25

Crestwood

Cook County

Registration Link

Ozinga Field Parking Lot

14011 Kenton Avenue

Crestwood, IL 60418

Representative Robert A. Rita
708-267-9248

November 1

Taylorville

Christian County

Registration Link

Christian County Fairgrounds

1716 W. Spresser St

Taylorville, IL 62568

Christian County Solid Waste Department
information@ccsolidwaste.com
217-287-2334

November 8

Romeoville

Will County

Registration Link: TBA

Joliet Junior College

1125 West Romeo Road

Romeoville, IL 60446

Representative Dagmara Avelar and Joliet Junior College
info@repdagmara.org
815-372-0085

In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for the disposal of HHW throughout the year:

  • Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095
  • Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060
  • Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340.

For questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections, please contact the Illinois EPA Materials Management Unit at 217-524-3300. The HHW collection schedule is also available on the Illinois EPA website athttps://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/collections.html. Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contactless for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA’s Solid Waste Fund.

