Eight Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events Announced by the Illinois EPA for the Fall of 2025
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings is announcing eight upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection events for the Fall of 2025. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.
“Illinois residents continue to show us the need for our Household Hazardous Waste collection events, which provide them the opportunity and convenience to schedule their drop off at any of our locations,” said Acting Director Jennings. “By properly disposing of unused and unwanted household chemicals and products at these Illinois EPA-supported events, residents are part of the solution to protect the health of our families and neighbors, and our environment.”
One-day HHW collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all Fall 2025 collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, and other similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.
For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:
- Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.
- Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.
- Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.
- Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.
- Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.
The fall 2025 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays and require Pre-Registration:
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts
August 9
Champaign
Champaign County
State Farm Center
1800 South First St
Champaign, IL 61820
Champaign County
217-403-4780
September 6
Quincy
Adams County
Adams County Highway Department
101 North 54th St
Quincy, IL 62305
Adams County Health Department
September 27
Springfield
Sangamon County
Chamberlain Park
319 McCreery Ave
Springfield, IL 63702
City of Springfield
public.works@springfield.il.us
217-789-4020
October 4
Bloomington
McLean County
The Interstate Center (McLean County Fairgrounds)
1106 Interstate Drive
Bloomington, IL 61705
Ecology Action Center
kbremner@ecologyactioncenter.org
309-454-3169
October 11
EastMoline
Rock Island County
Registration Link: TBA
Rock Island County Fairgrounds
4200 Archer Drive
East Moline, IL 61244
Rock Island County Waste Management Agency
309-788-8925
October 25
Crestwood
Cook County
Ozinga Field Parking Lot
14011 Kenton Avenue
Crestwood, IL 60418
Representative Robert A. Rita
November 1
Taylorville
Christian County
Christian County Fairgrounds
1716 W. Spresser St
Taylorville, IL 62568
Christian County Solid Waste Department
November 8
Romeoville
Will County
Registration Link: TBA
Joliet Junior College
1125 West Romeo Road
Romeoville, IL 60446
Representative Dagmara Avelar and Joliet Junior College
In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for the disposal of HHW throughout the year:
- Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095
- Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago Countyhttps://www.rockfordil.gov/492/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Disposal Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon – 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425
- Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060
- Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340.
- Madison County, Madison County Building & Zoning, 249 N. Old St. Louis Road, Wood River, Madison County, https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/recycle_events.php Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us
For questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections, please contact the Illinois EPA Materials Management Unit at 217-524-3300. The HHW collection schedule is also available on the Illinois EPA website athttps://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/collections.html. Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contactless for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA’s Solid Waste Fund.
