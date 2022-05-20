Photos may be purchased for personal use at: https://www.randymanning.com/Soccer-CM-vs-Triad

BETHALTO - Eight different players scored for Triad as the defending IHSA Class 2A girls soccer champion Knights defeated Civic Memorial 8-0 in the CM regional final Friday evening at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Alina Ayran, Avery Bohnenstiehl, Caty Burton, Gina Catanzaro, Maddie Hunt, Kinlee Lippert, Karen Speer and Ezra Wilder all found the back of the net for Triad. Catanzaro also assisted twice, with other assists going to Ayran, Carson Bohnenstiehl, Burton, Brynn Presley and Speer.

Regan Chigas made two saves in goal to record Triad's clean sheet.

The Knights are now 20-1-0 and will host the sectional, starting Tuesday night, taking on Marion, a 3-2 winner in the Carbondale regional over the host Terriers, in the second semifinal match, starting at 7 p.m. The curtain raiser will be the first semifinal pitting Waterloo, who won the Centralia regional 7-0 over Carterville, and Mascoutah, who won their own regional by defeating Mattoon 2-1, which kicks off at 5 p.m. The two winners will play in final next Friday evening at 6 p.m.

The Eagles conclude their season 12-12-0.