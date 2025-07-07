BENTON – Following a two-week coordinated operation led by the FBI, eight individuals are facing federal charges for distributing meth or possession with intent to distribute in southern Illinois.

A federal grand jury charged:

Sarah L. Elverd, 35, of Centralia, with one count of possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of meth,

Alan D. Fleming, 41, of Mount Vernon, with four counts of distribution of meth,

John A. Fowler, 49, of Mount Vernon, with eight counts of distribution of meth,

James B. Lockwood, 43, of Mount Vernon, with four counts of distribution of meth,

Cedric R. Long, 32, of Bluford, with two counts of distribution of meth,

Christopher L. Webb, 38, of Mount Vernon, with one count of possession with intent to distribute meth,

Scott T. Miller, 40, of Centralia, with two counts of distribution of meth and one count of possession with intent to distribute meth,

and Damion D. Thrailkill, 39, of Mount Vernon, with one count of distribution of meth.

“Dealers know how addictive and destructive meth is for users but choose to infect communities and place profits above people,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft.

The arrests are the result of a multi-agency investigation targeting crime throughout southern Illinois in late May and early June. The investigations were spearheaded by the FBI Southern Illinois TOC-West Task Force, a task force composed of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers dedicated to dismantling violent criminal networks and safeguarding the communities they serve.

“These arrests send a clear message,” said Karen Marinos, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Springfield Division. “We’re taking a more aggressive posture toward violent crime. No matter how remote the area or how insulated the group thinks it is—if you threaten the safety of our communities, we will act swiftly and decisively. This operation was only possible because of the strong coordination among our law enforcement partners—a partnership that grows stronger every day. When we work together with a unified mission, there’s nowhere left for violent criminals to hide.”

In addition, the task force arrested three individuals on state charges in Jefferson County.

Janay Branch, of Mount Vernon, was charged and pled guilty to charges. Branch was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to distribute.

Anthony Smith, of Mount Vernon, faces one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.

Adrian E. Carruth Jr., of Mount Vernon, was charged with one count of meth

delivery 100-400 grams, possession of cocaine 15-100 grams and conspiracy to distribute meth.

Beyond making arrests, law enforcement executed a series of search warrants during this operational period and seized firearms, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, cannabis and U.S. currency.

Indictments are merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

Agencies assisting in the investigation and arrests include the U.S. Marshals Service’s Benton and East St. Louis Office, Carlyle Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff Office, Mount Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff Office, Bond County Sheriff Office, Centralia Police Department, and the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Charges for the federally arrested individuals were filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges or arrests may follow.

