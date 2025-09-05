BELLEVILLE — Ehtar Belleville FC, a semi-professional men’s soccer team competing in the Midwest Premier League, secured its first division championship in late July 2025 following a 2-0 victory over Club Atletico Saint Louis at Althoff Catholic High School.

Founded in 2022, Ehtar FC is in its third season and plays in the Gateway South conference, which includes teams from the St. Louis area to Columbia, Mo. The club features mostly college players and recent graduates registered through FIFA, many aspiring to reach Major League Soccer.

Under the guidance of new head coach Tim Mosby and assistant coaches Felix Kinew and Brian O’Connor, Ehtar FC finished the 2025 regular season with a 7-1-2 record. The team’s strong performance culminated in clinching the Gateway South title, earning a spot in the Midwest Premier League Gateway Conference Championship.

“This is more than just a title,” Mosby said. “It’s a testament to the resilience of our players, fans, and board of directors, who have built something incredibly special in Belleville. We’re just getting started.”

The championship season featured standout performances from players with local ties, including Gibson Hunt, a 2024 graduate of Triad High School now playing at the University of Missouri St. Louis; Jake Pollock, a 2023 Althoff Catholic graduate who played for Eastern Illinois University; Anton Mosley, a 2024 Belleville East graduate currently at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and Gavin English, a 2024 Belleville East graduate who played as a freshman at the University of Southern Indiana and will compete for Lipscomb University this year.

Ian Thurlow, president and founding member of Ehtar FC, emphasized the significance of the title for the community.

“We had a vision years ago to build a first-rate semi-pro soccer club in Belleville that unified the whole community through a shared love for the beautiful game. This title represents the culmination of that hard work and belief.”

Midwest Premier League President Steve Beckman praised the club’s rise.

“Ehtar FC’s emergence in their first season in the MWPL has been very impressive. They’ve shown what’s possible when a club that connects deeply with its community is able to put in the hard work that’s needed when adversity strikes. Their Gateway South Division title is well-deserved.”

