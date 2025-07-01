EDWARDSVILLE - The EHS Tiger Talk Podcast Network will receive a $1,320 grant from the Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Foundation.

The award is part of the Illinois High School Journalism Grants Program offered by the Illinois Press Foundation and financially sponsored for a third consecutive year by Illinois Farm Bureau.

EHS was one of 19 recipients across the state and will use the grant money to purchase two microphones, mic stand, digital voice recorder, stream deck, capture card, webcam, green screen backdrop, and Ring light kit.

The EHS Tiger Talk Podcast Network concluded a successful first season during the 2022-23 school year in which students produced two weekly podcasts, including The Jungle, the official EHS sports podcast, and Tiger Spotlight, a podcast that highlights the Tiger community. The two podcasts produced a total of 54 episodes with 1,409 plays.

“With this grant, we look forward to expanding this initiative as we move into the second year,” said sponsor Nicole Pontious. “We would like to establish partnerships with our local community members, enhance our productions with the updated audio & video equipment, and continue to provide students with guidance, support, and hands-on training in the field of multi-media production.”

