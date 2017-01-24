EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's wrestling team swept all three contests in a quadrangular meet at Jon Davis Wrestling Center Saturday.

The Tigers defeated Quincy 65-12, Niles Notre Dame of Chicagoland 53-15 and Mexico, Mo., 42-31 to take their record to 21-3 on the year.

Against the Blue Devils, Tiger falls came from Ben Lunn (106), Rafael Roman (145), Norman Harris (160), Markell DeBerry (170), Sam Martin (182) and Bo Meikamp (195). Luke Odom (113) won on a technical fall (a decision of 15 or more points) while Ben Schlueter (132) and Baylor Montgomery (152) both took decisions; Noah Surtin (120), Dylan Wright (126) and Joe Griffin (138) were awarded forfeit wins.

Against the Dons, EHS got pinfalls from Lunn, Odom and Griffin; wins by decision came from Surtin (a major decision), Schlueter (a major decision), Roman, Montgomery and DeBerry. Connor Mikulait won on an injury default at 182 and Meikamp and Riley Schefel (220) were awarded wins by forfeit.

Against the Bulldogs, wins by fall came from Lunn, Odom, Roman, Montgomery and Mikulait; Schlueter took a technical fall and Surtin (on a major decision) and Josh Pool (126) both won decisions.

"We got accomplished what we wanted to accomplish," Edwardsville's head wrestling coach Jon Wagner said about Saturday. "We had three more hard duals. Quincy Notre Dame is always a great team to wrestle this time of year; they wrestle a rough, tough Catholic League style. I thought my kids handled that adversity well against them.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have a pretty balanced lineup, hoping to get a couple guys back in upper weights. Connor Mikulait came out with a big win in the 182 division to secure us a win We had some good efforts on the day. We wrestled a strong Mexico, Mo., team and Niles Notre Dame is always a good team. It was a good day. We like to see Quincy this time of year. We will see them in regionals and I was excited to see Mexico come in here had a couple top state finishers last year.”

Luke Odom continues to be a spark plug for the Tigers in the 113-pound division, Wagner said.

“Luke Odom was on today,” the coach said. “He is ranked second in the state right now. He has a real focus on his goals for the end of the season. Ben Lunn is also a good one beneath him at 106 pounds and our 120-pounder Noah Surtin is ranked seventh and beat a state place on the day. Rafael Roman and Baylor Montgomery won important matches at 145 and 152 pounds respectively against Quincy. That was a great win for them. Rafael was 3-0 on the day.”

Next up for the Tigers is their Southwestern Conference season finale against East St. Louis as part of a triangular meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at JDWC; Chatham Glenwood will also be taking part in the triangular.

More like this: