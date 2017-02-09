EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School’s 106-pound wrestler Luke Odom enters sectional competition as the state’s top-ranked wrestler in his category by Illinois Matmen.

Odom is a confident, yet humble freshman on the squad, and has already emerged as a leader with his work ethic and skills.

Odom captured his championship match in the regional past weekend to move on to the Normal Community Sectional this weekend. Odom is followed by sophomore Matt Ramos of Lockport who is ranked second in the 106-pound category and Jacob Lindsey of Providence is rated third, followed by freshman Dylan Ragusin of Montini.

“This is the first step of three,” Odom said after this past Saturday's match. “I am trying to get to state and hope to win it all this year. I wrestled well Saturday and just want to continue and get better the next two weeks.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Odom is humble and he probably tries not to think too much about the No. ranking, but said it is motivating factor for him.

“It is another reason to keep working harder,” he said. “We had some close matches against some of the wrestlers at the sectional so it will be tougher than the regional.”

Odom said his key goals are to do better wrestling in the bottom position and on his feet.

“I want to continue to grow as a wrestler,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to be a state champion.”

More like this: