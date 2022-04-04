EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Winter Color Guard Team is having its most successful season ever.

The Winter Color Guard Varsity Team earned Silver in the Scholastic A Independent World-Class with their program “Tears of Gold.” The Junior Varsity Team, performing their program, “A Night at the Circus”, placed third place at the 2022 MCCGA Championships – Scholastic AA competition this past weekend.

Both teams dedicated their performances to the memory of previous team member Mackenzie Allen, age 18 of Edwardsville, who died suddenly on January 6, 2022.

“I’m so proud of our team”, said Ms. Leah Cummins, Director of EHS’ Color Guard Team. “I have been directing this team for six years, and they’ve grown so much. Mr. Ryan Lipscomb, EHS Director of Bands, added that because of the skills and difficulty of their program, the Junior Varsity team changed their ranking and is now competing in a more competitive class."

This week, April 7-9, the Varsity Team will perform in one last competition at the WGI Championships in Dayton, Ohio. EHS will compete against teams from all over the United States and Canada.

About EHS Winter Color Guard

While most associate the Color Guard with the Marching Band, it is a competitive sport on its own. Color Guard is a combination of the use of flags, sabers, mock rifles, and other equipment, as well as dance and other interpretive movements. There are two levels of classification: Independent and Scholastic. Independent groups are self-organized and funded, sometimes they are an extension of a college program. Scholastic ensembles are programs that compete on behalf of their school. The EHS Winter Color Guard teams compete in the Scholastic class.

