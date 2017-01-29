EHS varsity cheerleaders advance from Normal Sectional to IHSA State Competition
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville varsity cheerleaders captured third place at their sectional in Normal on Saturday and qualified for IHSA State Meet in the large varsity division.
Only the top five teams in each of the five sectionals throughout the state of Illinois qualify and advance to state. The IHSA State Competition is held on Feb. 3 and 4 in Bloomington, IL.
Edwardsville is the only team from Southern Illinois (the 618 area code) to advance to state in the large varsity division out of 25 teams.
The Edwardsville varsity cheerleaders captured first place in the recent Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Cheerleading Championship at the Prairie State Convention Center in Springfield.
The Edwardsville junior varsity cheerleaders captured third place in the ICCA large schools division competition.
The EHS Varsity Cheerleaders are:
Morgan Allen
Cyrina Beckmann
Jordan Bielicke
Abbie Carpenter
Tara Colligan
Mia Dalla Riva
Abigail Davey
Lindsey Dial
Kylie Dietz
Morgan Goebel
Grace Hauch
Drea Hoedebeck
Kaitlyn Kent
Jasmyn Kloster
Taylor Marrs
Maddie McDaniel
Emma Moore
Rachel Mullican
Taegan Riley
Alyxandria Smith
Hannah Stubits
Micah Summers
Emily Voss
Paige Way
Sydney Weber
