EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville varsity cheerleaders captured third place at their sectional in Normal on Saturday and qualified for IHSA State Meet in the large varsity division.

Only the top five teams in each of the five sectionals throughout the state of Illinois qualify and advance to state. The IHSA State Competition is held on Feb. 3 and 4 in Bloomington, IL.

Edwardsville is the only team from Southern Illinois (the 618 area code) to advance to state in the large varsity division out of 25 teams.

The Edwardsville varsity cheerleaders captured first place in the recent Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Cheerleading Championship at the Prairie State Convention Center in Springfield.

The Edwardsville junior varsity cheerleaders captured third place in the ICCA large schools division competition.

The EHS Varsity Cheerleaders are:

Morgan Allen

Cyrina Beckmann

Jordan Bielicke

Abbie Carpenter

Tara Colligan

Mia Dalla Riva

Abigail Davey

Lindsey Dial

Kylie Dietz

Morgan Goebel

Grace Hauch

Drea Hoedebeck

Kaitlyn Kent

Jasmyn Kloster

Taylor Marrs

Maddie McDaniel

Emma Moore

Rachel Mullican

Taegan Riley

Alyxandria Smith

Hannah Stubits

Micah Summers

Emily Voss

Paige Way

Sydney Weber

