EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Tiger Talk Podcast Network received a $1,500 grant through the Illinois Press Foundation and Illinois Farm Bureau, which was used towards a custom-build, professional podcasting desk for their recording studio.

The grant was presented to the podcasting students by Mr. Jeff Rogers, Executive Director of the Illinois Press Foundation and Capitol News Illinois, and Ms. Emma Brown, representative of the Madison County Farm Bureau. The custom-build desk was designed and built by a local craftsman, Mr. Adam Wessel. The students welcomed the new feature to their recording studio to elevate and enhance the function and professionalism of their podcast production as they kick off a new season.

Sponsored by Mrs. Nicole Pontious and Mr. Dave Lipe, the EHS Tiger Talk Podcast Network produces two mainstream productions: The Jungle - The Official Sports Podcast of Edwardsville High School and Tiger SpotlightA Podcast Highlighting our Tiger Community. Check out both podcasts on Spotify and/or by using the links below:

Tiger Spotlight: https://open.spotify.com/show/1vEpTPQrYMQ52B6J6vgBx7?si=BTPdG67KQiu24Q_b4_9cQA

The Jungle: https://open.spotify.com/show/3d4NfKYBoCElGYiA2dVuo9?si=HfZeitAlRDC_CVuXi68yPg

