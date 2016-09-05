GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE TAKES FOURTH IN BRADSHAW: Edwardsville finished fourth in the Heather Bradshaw Memorial Invitational tournament Saturday at the EHS Tennis Center.

The Tigers fell in the semifinals to the Winnetka New Trier second team by a 3-2 score, then dropped the third-place match to St. Joseph's Academy of St. Louis County, also by a 3-2 count. The Trevians' first team blanked the second team 5-0 to win the Champions Flight crown.

Edwardsville's second team finished fifth in the Challengers Flight, defeating Mahomet-Seymour 4-1 and the Belleville East second team 4-1. Metro East Lutheran drew with Mount Carmel 2-2 in a Futures Flight match before defeating the Tiger JV team 4-1 to finish 2-1-1 in the round-robin flight.

Next up for the Tigers is Alton and East St. Louis Tuesday at home, the meet against the Redbirds is slated for 3:30 p.m. and against the Flyers at 4 p.m. The Knights head to East Alton-Wood River at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe said the Heather Bradshaw Memorial Invitational Tournament is a living memorial for a great person who left the world too soon. Bradshaw, a girls tennis coach for three years and a speech pathologist, was killed in a tragic auto accident.

"We have very fond memories of Heather," Lipe said. "Her mom and step dad came out to the tournament and this means a lot to the family and all of us. It is a time to remember and pay our respects to a great person. Heather was passionate about tennis and loved working with kids. We miss her."

Lipe said St. Joseph and Winnetka New Trier are perennial state powers and also with some of the top high school teams across the country.

"We are grateful we were able to play such strong competition," Lipe said. "It is very healthy to play tough teams. We are honored the players and coaches come here each year. We also can't thank our sponsors of the tourney enough for their efforts. Without the sponsors none of this would be possible."

Lipe said his team has some seniors providing leadership and each time out the girls get stronger as a unit. He also said the girls are having fun on the court and their time together off the court.

