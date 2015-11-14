Edwardsville’s girls swim team is shooting for a repeat sectional championship today at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin is the host for the sectional and qualifiers go to New Trier High School on Nov. 20-21 for the IHSA state swimming championship.

Returning sectional champions from last year are Kate May in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Bailey Grinter in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Taylor Seilheimer in diving.

Edwardsville coach Christian Rhoten said the goal is to definitely repeat the sectional championship this year.

“Everybody except Kate and Bailey are tapering now,” he said. “We expect them to go to state for sure. We think we have a good chance of winning the sectional, but there will be some good competition.”

Elizabeth McPherson, Caroline Caton, Sahar Rabiei and Jane Russo should also play into the Tigers’ points picture in the sectional. McPherson should post top times in both the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. McPherson qualified individually in the 100 backstroke last year.

Edwardsville won the meet last year with 287 points. The Tigers also qualified two relay teams for state last year and should be favored to do that again this meet.

Other Tigers participating are: Lydia Hemings (diving); Victoria Brady and Emily Webb (both in 200 free and 500 free); Rabiei (50 free); Sierra Brannan (100 butterfly); and Rebecca Hackett (100 breaststroke).

