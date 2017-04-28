EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire Department responded quickly to Edwardsville High School at 11:40 a.m. Friday after the fire alarm was activated due to a smoke beam detector alarm in the main Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

EHS students and faculty evacuated the building according to plan in rapid fashion.

The Edwardsville Fire Department quickly determined that an acoustic panel had fallen in line with a smoke beam detector which sounded the alarm, Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey said in a release to parents.

"At no time was there a fire or smoke to activate the system," Cramsey said. "The fire department stayed until the issue was resolved."

Cramsey commended the students, faculty, staff and Edwardsville Fire Department for their response and actions to this unexpected fire alarm.

