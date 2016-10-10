EDWARDSVILLE - In September, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Caroline Kaminsky with the Student of the Month Award. Nominated by English teacher Cara Lane, Kaminisky enjoys reading and writing.

In addition to excelling in academics at Edwardsville High School, Kaminsky holds leadership roles in as the president of National English Honor Society and co-president of Science Club and the Science Olympiad team. She also participates in the National Honor Society, Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) competition team, and as a publicity/writer/director of the Christmas show for Drama Club.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kaminsky is considering the University of Toronto or the University of Illinois to pursue a degree in biochemistry and eventually complete graduate school to become a medical scientist. She also plans to write novels in her spare time.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville Rotary EHS Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out more than $26,500 in scholarships to date.

More like this: