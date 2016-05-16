EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville senior soccer player Kyle Tucker is the kind of young man any mom, dad or coach would be proud to have and know.

The son of Bill and Kirsten Tucker, Kyle signed a letter of intent last week to attend Illinois College in Jacksonville on a soccer scholarship.

Kyle’s coach Mark Heiderscheid could not say enough good things about him.

“Kyle really epitomizes everything you want for a program,” Heiderscheid said. “You always talk about character and he is one of those kids you never have to worry about in terms of his temperament or will he be the best he can be as a player or teammate. He brings every quality you ever want and often times there is stuff said like that but Kyle absolutely walks the walk. He is about as good as a kid as you could ever get in anybody’s program.”

Kyle said he will likely play outside back or center mid. He is so versatile he can play just about any position.

Heiderscheid first became acquainted with Kyle Tucker when he was in middle school.

“Kyle is just willing to do everything, he is a good teammate and everybody likes him,” Coach Heiderscheid said. “He is one of those kids you will miss completely. There is nothing you could ever say wrong about him.”

Kyle said it was “very exciting” for him to be attending Illinois College in the fall and that it was a good fit for him.

“They are small and I wanted to go smaller,” Kyle Tucker said. “Another big draw is it is only an hour and a half away. I got offers from other colleges, but I knew from the very beginning they (Illinois College) had interest.”

Heiderscheid said for any coach seeing kids go on and continue their athletic and academic careers in college is always something special.

“Illinois College has both a strong soccer program and is solid academically,” he said. “He will take care of the academic end as well as soccer at Illinois College. This couldn’t happen to a finer kid.”

