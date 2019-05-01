EDWARDSVILLE - Scottlynn Ballard, an EHS senior, the Illinois state champion in the Poetry Out Loud competition, will appear in the national finals at 6 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

The 2019 National Finals started Tuesday at the Lisner Auditorium at The George Washington University. On Tuesday, the state champions competed throughout the day in three semifinal rounds organized by region at Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University, 730 21st Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Article continues after sponsor message

Scottlynn advanced as a top nine finalist and will compete for the National Championship tomorrow. The top nine finalists (three from each semi-final round) advanced to the finals competition on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, also at Lisner Auditorium, from 7:00 to 9:15 p.m. ET. Poet, author, and 2018 National Book Award recipient Elizabeth Acevedo will return for the fourth year as host of the National Finals, which will also include a performance by Kansas City-based mother/son duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear.

See an interview with Heather Haskins, EHS English teacher, after the competition tonight.

For additional information click on the following link.

https://www.poetryoutloud.org/

More like this: