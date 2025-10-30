EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School Science National Honor Society will host a Parents Night Out Science pHun Night on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at EHS.

The event will run from 6-8:30 p.m. and is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Cost is $20 per child with a $15 charge for each sibling.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students will enjoy biology, chemistry, earth science, and physics activities, as well as snacks.

This is a fundraiser for the EHS Science National Honor Society.

To register your child(ren) or if you have questions, please contact Sara Chapman at sachapman@ecusd7.org.

More like this: