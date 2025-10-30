EHS Science National Honor Society to Host Science pHun Night
Fun science activities for kids Nov. 14 at Edwardsville High. Join the night!
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School Science National Honor Society will host a Parents Night Out Science pHun Night on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at EHS.
The event will run from 6-8:30 p.m. and is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Cost is $20 per child with a $15 charge for each sibling.
Students will enjoy biology, chemistry, earth science, and physics activities, as well as snacks.
This is a fundraiser for the EHS Science National Honor Society.
To register your child(ren) or if you have questions, please contact Sara Chapman at sachapman@ecusd7.org.
