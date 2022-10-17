EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart reflected on this year's homecoming festivities and said between the game, dance, and all the other week-long activities it was a huge success.

"More than 1,600 tickets were sold for the dance," he said. "It has been a long while since we sold that many. I want to thank Mrs. Kupferer and the Student Council for making it a memorable week."

The halftime of the game was memorable as the new Edwardsville homecoming queen and king Emerson Weller and Isayah Kloster were presented. The very popular Sydney Harris, a former basketball star, and Cliff Seaman returned to present the new queen and king their crowns. The Tigers marching band, color guard and dance team also delivered strong performances.

The Tiger royalty court included Axton Anomand and Izzy O'Day, Lexi Trimm and Maddox Karnes, and Weller and Kloster. Also on the Senior Court were Daniel Vanston and Kahlia Vaughn, Jacob Watts and Ellie Bozarth, and Montrez West and Isabella Arth.

In pre-game ceremonies, the ninth-grade court was recognized. The ninth-grade court was Bryar Cox and Rylie Burns, Vaughn Frisse and Grace Cook, Camden Flucher and Savannah Ford, and the sophomore court was Iose Epenesa and Alyssa Garner, Clayton Lakatos and Alex Horta and Xavier Wilson and Lydia Struble. The junior court was Oliva Kohlsberg and Drew Angle, Sanaa Johnson and Wyatt Kohlsberg and Elsie Burk and Quinton Kohlsberg.

