EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School orchestra program was honored twice this past weekend during the Edwardsville vs. Alton girls and boys basketball games at EHS and asked to do two performances.

Kiersten Abernathy, a talented violinist, played a solo for the girls game.

Abernathy joined a quintet with Kyndal Ward, Liz Mislan, Beau Lewis and Olivia Cho for a performance during the boys contest the followed the girls matchup.

The youth were under the guidance of Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard.

